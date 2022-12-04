Cooler today with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through the area overnight, and today will be a bit cooler. There may a few patches of fog around early this morning. Skies will range partly to mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the 20s for most areas away from the coast. Isolated outlying areas may dip into the upper teens.

Monday will have sunshine with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some showers will return to the area on Tuesday, and it will remain unsettled through Friday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Next Saturday is looking dry, with a slight chance of a shower on Sunday.

