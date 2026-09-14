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Some cooler nights are on the way, cold front arrives Monday

Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A cold front will pass through the region Monday morning. The balance of the day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will turn significatnly less humid Monday night and Tuesday. Lows early Tuesday morning will be in the mid and upper 50s in the metro, with some readings in the low 50s in our coolest outlying areas northwest of Richmond.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows will be in the 50s again at night. Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday will boost temperatures back into the mid 80s.

We'll heat up into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, as it turns a bit more humid as well. The next front could trigger a shower or thunderstorm late Friday and again on Saturday.

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