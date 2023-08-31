Cooler, breezy and less humid Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — A few light showers will be possible this morning then today will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Drier air will work into the area by midday, with clouds decreasing from west to east during the afternoon. It will be breezy with some gusts over 25 mph in central VA, and over 30 mph at the coast.

Lows Thursday night will drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will remain comfortable with lots of sun and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Strong high pressure will remain in place over the region Saturday through early next week. Skies will be mainly sunny, and there will be a quick warming trend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday. Sunday will turn more humid with highs near 90. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s for most of the coming week with little to no chance for rain.

Idalia is now a tropical storm, and will track through South Carolina, and then off the southeastern North Carolina coast. More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Franklin is located northwest of Bermuda and will move northeasterly into the open Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 11 and two other disturbances are located in the central and eastern Atlantic, but will pose no problems to any land areas.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.