Dry weather for the rest of the work week

Posted at 7:07 AM, Aug 31, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today and Thursday will be sunny and hot, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The humidity will be a lot lower for the next few days. Nights will be clear with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Humidity will slowly return Friday and Saturday, but rain chances will remain very limited. A few storms could develop Sunday afternoon and evening, with increasing chances for showers and storms Labor Day into Tuesday.

A disturbance over the central Atlantic continues to slowly become more organized and could become a tropical depression in the next few days. A trailing disturbance off the west coast of Africa also has a chance of development over the next week.

