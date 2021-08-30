When will Tropical Storm Ida reach Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and muggy with highs back in the low to mid 90s and a heat index reaching triple digits at times. A few scattered storms are possible later in the day.

Tuesday will still be hot with highs in the low 90s. A few isolated or widely scattered afternoon storms are possible.

Tropical Storm Ida made landfall in Louisiana yesterday. Maximum sustained winds as of the early morning advisory from the National Hurricane Center are estimated to be 60 mph. The hardest hit parts of Louisiana will see rain totals of 10-20"+, with an additional storm surge of up 7-11 feet possible.

Ida will continue to weaken as it moves inland and tracks to the northeast. The remnants will reach us on Wednesday. Some steady rain will be possible, with the heaviest rain affecting western and northern Virginia. Some occasional wind gusts over 25 mph will be possible.

The rain will exit early Thursday, and it will be cooler and less humid the rest of the week. Highs Thursday & Friday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to lower 60s.

As of now, the Labor Day weekend looks nice, with ample sunshine, afternoon highs in teh low to mid 80s, and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

