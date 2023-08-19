Very comfortable today, hot and humid Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a very comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. For many areas, these are the coolest temps in about two months.

Today will be sunny with low humidity. Highs will range from the lower to upper 80s.

Tonight will be another comfortable night with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the lower 90s. The feels-like temp in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 90s.

It will be very hot Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The Richmond record high 96 from 1962. The heat index will exceed 100.

Temperatures will drop into the 80s Wednesday before jumping back into the 90s late in the week. Rain chances this week are minimal, with just a few storms possible, mainly late in the week.

Tropics: In the Pacific, Hurricane Hilary is a major hurricane located southwest of the Baja California Peninsula. It will track northward, moving along the west coast of the Baja Peninsula. As it encounters colder ocean waters, it is expected to weaken. It will move into southern California, where the first tropical storm alerts are in effect for the first time in California history. Southern California could pick up over five inches of rain.

In the Atlantic, a disturbance is located near the Bahamas and is expected to track westward into the Gulf Of Mexico. It has a 50% chance of development.

There is one tropical wave moving into the Caribbean, and one located east of the Caribbean. Both of them have a low chance of development.

A disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development, but will in the eastern and central Atlantic.

More details are available in the CBS Hurricane Tracker.

