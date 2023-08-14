Heat index near 100 again Monday with a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be hot and muggy with highs in the low to mid 90s and a heat index near 100 at times. There will be scattered storms developing in the afternoon into the early evening. Any of these storms could produce damaging wind gusts, and we are under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather.

It will remain hot and muggy on Tuesday with highs in the low 90s, and a heat index again near or above 100. More scattered storms will be around, with another potential for some limited severe weather.

The rest of the week is looking mainly dry. It will turn less humid on Wednesday, but muggy weather will return by the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

