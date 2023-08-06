Hot and humid with a few storms today; severe storms possible Monday

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of heavy rainfall will track through the area over the next two hours.

Clouds will give way to sun today, and it will be hot and muggy. A few isolated storms are possible by late afternoon, with a better chance for a few storms this evening. Rain chances will be higher well west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The maximum heat index (feels like temperature) will be in the low to mid 90s.

Monday will be a hot and very muggy day with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index breaking 100 at times. An approaching cold front will bring the threat of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. Any storm that develops could be strong to severe. Storm chances will be highest in western VA.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The humidity will increase again later in the week, when a few more storms are possible.

