Severe storm risk Monday, enhanced risk of damaging winds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a quite hot and muggy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the maximum feels-like temperature in the afternoon will break 100°.

A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms later in the day.

Isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, mainly well west of I-95.

(WTVR)

Storms will be more plentiful by evening.

(WTVR)

There may be a few lines or clusters of storms through mid-evening.

(WTVR)

Due to the muggy conditions, torrential downpours will occur. The highest severe threat will be from damaging wind gusts.

(WTVR)

The entire state has a risk of severe weather. The lowest threat will be in southeastern Virginia, and an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) will be north and west of Richmond.

(WTVR)

The Storm Prediction Center has a 30% chance of damaging wind gusts in the red-shaded areas below:

(WTVR)

Some storms may have large hail. A few isolated tornadoes are possible. The best chance of that will be in northwestern Virginia.

(WTVR)

With this system, unless a few more ingredients come together, it looks like these will be scattered storms — versus storms affecting everyone.

Storms will end by late evening, with quieter weather for Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority, for additional updates. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhoneand Android.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Tropical Tracker

Map Center

Closings & Delays

