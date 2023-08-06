Watch Now
NewsWeather News

Actions

Severe storm risk Monday, enhanced risk of damaging winds

Damaging winds will be the primary threat with late-day storms Monday.
Posted at 8:31 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 08:46:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a quite hot and muggy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the maximum feels-like temperature in the afternoon will break 100°.

A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms later in the day.

Isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, mainly well west of I-95.

5.png

Storms will be more plentiful by evening.

6.png

There may be a few lines or clusters of storms through mid-evening.

8.png

Due to the muggy conditions, torrential downpours will occur. The highest severe threat will be from damaging wind gusts.

4.png

The entire state has a risk of severe weather. The lowest threat will be in southeastern Virginia, and an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) will be north and west of Richmond.

1.png

The Storm Prediction Center has a 30% chance of damaging wind gusts in the red-shaded areas below:

2.png

Some storms may have large hail. A few isolated tornadoes are possible. The best chance of that will be in northwestern Virginia.

3.png

With this system, unless a few more ingredients come together, it looks like these will be scattered storms — versus storms affecting everyone.

Storms will end by late evening, with quieter weather for Tuesday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority, for additional updates. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhoneand Android.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Tropical Tracker
Map Center
Closings & Delays

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
🌀Tracking the Tropics🌀
CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

6:15 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg

6:19 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Tom Patton

Tom Patton

6:49 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Meteorologist Mike Stone

Mike Stone

5:22 PM, Jan 16, 2020