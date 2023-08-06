Severe storm risk Monday, enhanced risk of damaging winds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be a quite hot and muggy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the maximum feels-like temperature in the afternoon will break 100°.
A storm system will move into the Mid-Atlantic region, bringing a chance of strong to severe storms later in the day.
Isolated storms are possible by mid-afternoon, mainly well west of I-95.
Storms will be more plentiful by evening.
There may be a few lines or clusters of storms through mid-evening.
Due to the muggy conditions, torrential downpours will occur. The highest severe threat will be from damaging wind gusts.
The entire state has a risk of severe weather. The lowest threat will be in southeastern Virginia, and an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) will be north and west of Richmond.
The Storm Prediction Center has a 30% chance of damaging wind gusts in the red-shaded areas below:
Some storms may have large hail. A few isolated tornadoes are possible. The best chance of that will be in northwestern Virginia.
With this system, unless a few more ingredients come together, it looks like these will be scattered storms — versus storms affecting everyone.
Storms will end by late evening, with quieter weather for Tuesday.
Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority, for additional updates.
