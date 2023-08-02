Warm, mostly sunny and low humidity Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — High-altitude smoke from Canadian wildfires will result in hazy skies Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny otherwise with lower humidity and a high in the mid 80s.

An unsettled and more humid pattern will develop Thursday into the weekend. A few showers or storms will be possible Thursday and Friday, with very low rain chances over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s early next week.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the central Atlantic now has a low chance of development over the next several days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

