Muggy weekend with a few storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning with clouds around. Clouds will mix with sunshine during the day. A few scattered showers are possible this morning, and some scattered storms will develop this afternoon. Storms will not be as bad as yesterday, but the threat for heavy localized rainfall will continue. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will be near or a little above 100°.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and muggy. An isolated storm is possible in a few spots, mostly well north and west of Richmond. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100°-105°.

Monday and Tuesday will also be hot and muggy. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index may surpass 105° both days. An isolated storm or two will be possible, mainly north and west of Richmond.

A cold front will bring a better chance of storms later Wednesday into Thursday. After highs in the 90s again on Wednesday, highs will be in the 80s Thursday through next weekend. It will turn less humid Thursday into Friday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.