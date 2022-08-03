Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hot and mostly dry weather continues in Richmond

Showers and Storms More Likely by Friday and Saturday
Posted at 8:04 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 08:04:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny and very warm with a high in the lower 90s. Tonight looks to be clear with a low near 73°.

A hot, humid, and mostly dry pattern will continue this week, as Virginia lies on the eastern edge of a large central U.S. ridge. Thursday should be the hottest day of the week as we approach 96°, with a heat index between 100°-105°.

We'll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms to develop Friday through Sunday as a slow-moving upper-level trough approaches the region.

The tropics remain very quiet, with no active storms in the Atlantic Basin. This year is only the 5th time in the past 30 years with no named storms between July 3rd and August 3rd.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone