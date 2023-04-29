Warmer today, some severe storms possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog this morning, and some drizzle is possible. Clouds will give way to some sunshine as the day wears on. Highs in most areas will be in the low to mid 70s, but areas that see some decent sunshine will get closer to 80. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Northern Neck this morning.

A storm system will spread in the chance for some showers and storms later tonight into Sunday morning. Lows will be near 60.

Sunday will have some off & on showers and thunderstorms. There is the chance for some severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, with strong gusts being the primary threat. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Rainfall over 1/2" is possible, with some localized totals exceeding an inch.

A cooler pattern will settle in again for the coming week. Highs will remain below normal, staying mainly in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, with some 30s possible in outlying areas Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Rain chances will be fairly low most of the week, but will increase by Friday.

