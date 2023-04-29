Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- After picking up anywhere from 1.00" to 3.50" of rainfall on Friday, another storm system will affect our area on Sunday.

While it won't rain the entire day, there will be occasional waves of showers and storms, lasting from before daybreak through late afternoon.

Showers and a few isolated storms are possible in the early morning.

Showers and storms will increase towards midday, and some stronger storms are possible, especially southeast of Richmond.

As a cold front approaches from the west, a line of storms will move through the area in the mid to late afternoon hours.

Most activity will be done by early evening.

Rainfall of 0.50" to 1.00" is likely, but localized totals exceeding 1.50" are possible.

The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, but some large hail is also possible. There will be enough wind shear around to allow some storms to rotate, so a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The chance of that is favored more in southeastern Virginia.

One important note — severe storm instability will be dependent on how much the morning rain and storms work over the atmosphere. Should it stay wet and on the cooler side through noon, the afternoon severe weather risk will be reduced.

More information can be found on our forecast page. Stay weather-aware Sunday. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

