Rainy at times today, strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring rain off & on today. Rain will be heavy at times. There will also be occasional thunderstorms, from this morning through this afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe. Chances for severe storms are higher southeast of Richmond from midday through late afternoon. High wind gusts will be the main severe threat, but large hail is also possible. There will be enough wind shear present for an isolated rotating storm or two. Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s.

Stay weather-aware today. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Rain and storm chances decrease this evening, and we will see decreasing clouds overnight. Lows will be 45-50.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible, with the best chance north of I-64. It will be breezy with highs 65-70.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be variably cloudy and cool. An isolated shower may occur. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the lower 40s for the metro, with some 30s north and west.

Highs will get back closer to 70 later in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center