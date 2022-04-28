Cool and sunny Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be sunny with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s. It will be cold again tonight with lows in the 30s away from the coast.

Tomorrow will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs 65-70.

More clouds will be around this weekend. Much of the area will stay dry on Saturday, but some showers will be possible across southern and southwestern VA.

There will be the chance of a shower or two on Sunday, with the highest chance of rain Sunday evening into Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will be near or a little above 80 Monday through Wednesday. A few scattered showers are possible Monday, with the better chance of some showers and storms on Tuesday.

