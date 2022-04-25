Very warm conditions continue today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very warm again, with sunshine and some afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but cooler along the coast.

A cold front will bring some scattered showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s northwest to the mid 80s southeast.

Behind this front, it will be breezy and cooler Wednesday, with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the upper 30s in Metro RVA, but some readings near or below freezing are possible in outlying areas.

Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday, warming into the low and mid 70s over the weekend. Dry weather is expected until Sunday, when some showers are possible.

