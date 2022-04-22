Things are really going to heat up Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with highs 75-80. Temperatures for the Monument Avenue 10k will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday and Monday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will bring some showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will be around 80. It will be a lot cooler Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will be in the 30s.

