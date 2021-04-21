Freeze Warning in Effect

RICHMOND, Va. - Winds will gradually decrease tonight, and with a dry and cold air mass settling into the region, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by morning.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for areas just west of Richmond and points westward. Thursday will be a windy and much cooler day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Cold conditions are expected again Thursday night into Friday morning, with widespread 30s likely. Temperatures will moderate some by afternoon, reaching the mid 60s in many areas.

An upper-level trough currently moving into the Desert Southwest will arrive in the Mid-Atlantic Saturday, bringing a round of rain to most of Virginia Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Broad upper-level ridging will develop early next week, bringing an extended period of dry and gradually warmer weather to the region. Highs should reach the 80s next Thursday.

