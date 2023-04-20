90-degree heat expected Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today and Friday will be fairly hot, with highs reaching around 90, with mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler near the coast. Tonight will be clear and warm with a low in the mid 60s.

The Monument Avenue 10k should be dry. A storm system will bring a good chance of rain and storms by Saturday Afternoon, which will last into Saturday night. The cold front associated with this system will sweep through the area Saturday night, bringing dry and cooler-than-normal weather to the area Sunday through the first half of next week.

Another storm system will bring rain and cool weather to the area late next week.

