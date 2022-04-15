Mostly sunny, but cooler weekend for Passover, Easter

RICHMOND, Va. — High pressure will be dominating the region Friday, bringing very pleasant weather to Central Virginia. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-12 mph.

Clouds will increase early Saturday, and a few showers will be possible ahead of another cold front. This front will move through the area early Sunday morning, with cooler air moving into the region behind it. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

An upper-level wave will bring a round of rain to the area on Monday, followed by dry and cool weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

