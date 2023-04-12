Warm-up continues Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will feature highs clouds in the morning, with sunshine in the afternoon. Highs should approach the lower 80s over much of the area. Highs will reach the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chances will come this weekend, although neither day looks like a washout as the showers will likely be scattered. A few showers will be possible late Friday and Saturday, with a better chance for showers and storms Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain above normal for this time of the year.

A pattern change will bring milder weather back to the region early next week, with another chance for a few showers next Tuesday.

