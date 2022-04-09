A cool weekend, cold tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a bit unsettled today with some occasional cloudiness. A few isolated showers are possible, with the best chance north of I-64. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Westerly winds will gust over 20 mph.

Clouds will break up quite a bit tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s away from the coast, but some colder outlying areas could dip to near or below freezing.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

It will warm up nicely for the week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday, and in the upper 70s/lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Much of the area will stay dry through mid-week, although an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out in northern and northwestern VA Monday & Tuesday.

A cold front will bring the chance of some showers and storms Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the 70s Friday. Highs next weekend will be in the 60s & 70s.

