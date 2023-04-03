Warm temperatures are back again this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will bring plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon with a gusty southwest breeze. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. A passing disturbance may bring a couple of showers to southeastern Virginia late Monday night or Tuesday. There will be more clouds around on Tuesday, but it will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low and mid 80s. There is a slight threat for a shower or storm to the west later in the day. An approaching cold front will then bring a better higher threat of showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Much cooler will arrive on Friday, with lots of clouds around and possibly a lingering shower or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The cold front will sink south of us, but may stay close enough to keep a couple of showers around southern Virginia on Saturday. Some computer models are pushing the front far enough south to keep all of us dry, so stay tuned for updates during this week.

