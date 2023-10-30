One more day of warmth before a dramatic change for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. -- We've got one more really warm day on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (the record in Richmond is 86, set in 1946). Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds during the afternoon and a shower or two is possible by evening as a cold front slides into the area. This will cause a quick drop in temperature during the early evening. Overnight, readings will dip into the 40s. Some showers are possible at times into Tuesday. At the very least, we'll probably see some light rain or drizzle throughout much of Halloween, with steadier rain possible south of Richmond. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 40s, with a few readings in the low 50s.

Wednesday will turn mostly sunny. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the coldest since late March. The metro will be near or below freezing, and the coldest outlying areas could dip into the low and mid 20s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Thursday night will be cold again, but a couple of degrees higher than Wednesday night. Going into the weekend, we expect dry conditions, with cool to chilly nights and milder afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and near 70 over the weekend.

This was our final full weekend on Daylight Saving Time. Here's when our sunrise and sunset will occur today versus next Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.