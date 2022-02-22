Warm & windy Tuesday with a few showers possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few showers overnight gave us a little damp pavement Tuesday morning. A few showers will still be possible later Tuesday morning and again this afternoon. It will be a warm and windy day with a high near 70° and south winds from 15-25 mph. More rain will move in tonight and into Wednesday morning with the low only falling to around 60°. Wednesday will then become partly sunny with a high in the mid 70s.

Colder air will wedge in from the north on Thursday, making for a very chill day with some more rain or drizzle. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Showers will linger into early Friday. However, the cold wedge will break up during the afternoon, leading to a warmer day.

Next weekend will start cool and dry on Saturday, with more clouds and a slight rain threat on Sunday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

