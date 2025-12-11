Inaugural Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes to be featured on CBS 6, receive $500 scholarship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two students from each high school in Chesterfield County have been selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athlete Program, a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.
High schools nominated student-athletes based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development.
The program’s 22 honorees will be featured in pairs on CBS 6 each week, beginning on Monday, Jan. 11. Each will receive a $500 scholarship.
One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex.
More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.
Bird High School
Kamari Simon: basketball
Marcus West: football and track
Carver College and Career Academy
Jolene Douglas: volleyball
Jeremiah Greene: basketball
Clover Hill High School
Kara Harris: track
Joshua Taylor: track
Cosby High School
Molly Garner: lacrosse and field hockey
Gabriel Whaley: football, basketball and soccer
Thomas Dale High School
Alexandria Broadus: basketball
Daniel Lewis: football and track
James River High School
Laci Smith: volleyball and track
Logan Frole: volleyball
Manchester High School
Finley Weaver: basketball
Landen Abernethy: football
Matoaca High School
Hayden Longacre: field hockey
Morgan Decte Akono: track
Meadowbrook High School
Kyjah Smith: volleyball and softball
Bradyn Arline: basketball
Midlothian High School
Erika Fiege: softball
DK Chapman Jr.: football
Monacan High School
Bridget Martin: swimming and soccer
Michael Tunstall: volleyball, basketball and track
