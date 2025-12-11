Inaugural Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes to be featured on CBS 6, receive $500 scholarship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two students from each high school in Chesterfield County have been selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athlete Program, a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

High schools nominated student-athletes based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development.

The program’s 22 honorees will be featured in pairs on CBS 6 each week, beginning on Monday, Jan. 11. Each will receive a $500 scholarship.

One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex.

More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.

Bird High School

Kamari Simon: basketball

Marcus West: football and track

Carver College and Career Academy

Jolene Douglas: volleyball

Jeremiah Greene: basketball

Clover Hill High School

Kara Harris: track

Joshua Taylor: track

Cosby High School

Molly Garner: lacrosse and field hockey

Gabriel Whaley: football, basketball and soccer

Thomas Dale High School

Alexandria Broadus: basketball

Daniel Lewis: football and track

James River High School

Laci Smith: volleyball and track

Logan Frole: volleyball

Manchester High School

Finley Weaver: basketball

Landen Abernethy: football

Matoaca High School

Hayden Longacre: field hockey

Morgan Decte Akono: track

Meadowbrook High School

Kyjah Smith: volleyball and softball

Bradyn Arline: basketball

Midlothian High School

Erika Fiege: softball

DK Chapman Jr.: football

Monacan High School

Bridget Martin: swimming and soccer

Michael Tunstall: volleyball, basketball and track

