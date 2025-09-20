Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Meadowbrook holds off Deep Run 23-14

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Meadowbrook got two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Rican Enoch-Bailey to hold off Deep Run 23-14.

The Wildcats (2-2), who won the previous two meetings in this series, held a 7-6 lead at the half. The Monarchs took the lead back when Wildcats QB Connor Pfalzgraph was flagged for intentional grounding in his own end zone, resulting in a safety for the Monarchs and an 8-7 lead.

Enoch-Bailey’s 2-yard TD run made it 16-7 Monarchs. After a Kanyen Wronge fumble recovery, Meadowbrook had a chance to seal the win. But Enoch-Bailey fumbled directly to Isaiah Stanley, who returned it 77 yards for a Deep Run score, narrowing the lead to 16-14.

Enoch-Bailey made up for the mistake with a 21-yard TD run later in the fourth giving Meadowbrook a 23-14 win and their first 3-0 start since 2011.



