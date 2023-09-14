Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
|MAURY
(2)DINWIDDIE
|I.C. NORCOM
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|GLEN ALLEN
(3)THOMAS DALE
|(4)MANCHESTER
MIDLOTHIAN
|COLLEGIATE
(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|(9)HOPEWELL
CHURCHLAND
|LAKE TAYLOR
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
|MILLS GODWIN
HANOVER
|(10)L.C. BIRD
CLOVER HILL
|J.R. TUCKER
HENRICO
|COSBY
MONACAN
|HERMITAGE
PATRICK HENRY
|DEEP RUN
MEADOWBROOK
|JAMES RIVER
POWHATAN
|MASSAPONAX
MATOACA
|ATLEE
SPOTSYLVANIA
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
SOUTHAMPTON
|GOOCHLAND
ARMSTRONG
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
GREENSVILLE
|JOHN MARSHALL
WEST POINT
|CAROLINE
KING WILLIAM
|NEW KENT
GRAFTON
|CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK
AMELIA
|ESSEX
FRANKLIN
|LANCASTER
MIDDLESEX
|NORTHUMBERLAND
BRUTON
|RAPPAHANOCK
MATHEWS
|CHARLES CITY
SURRY
