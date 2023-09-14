Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Week 3: Fifth Quarter Bonus Game Analysis
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 17:58:18-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment. That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Week 4 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

MAURY
(2)DINWIDDIE
I.C. NORCOM
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
GLEN ALLEN
(3)THOMAS DALE
(4)MANCHESTER
MIDLOTHIAN
COLLEGIATE
(7)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
(9)HOPEWELL
CHURCHLAND
LAKE TAYLOR
ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
MILLS GODWIN
HANOVER
(10)L.C. BIRD
CLOVER HILL
J.R. TUCKER
HENRICO
COSBY
MONACAN
HERMITAGE
PATRICK HENRY
DEEP RUN
MEADOWBROOK
JAMES RIVER
POWHATAN
MASSAPONAX
MATOACA
ATLEE
SPOTSYLVANIA
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
SOUTHAMPTON
GOOCHLAND
ARMSTRONG
THOMAS JEFFERSON
GREENSVILLE
JOHN MARSHALL
WEST POINT
CAROLINE
KING WILLIAM
NEW KENT
GRAFTON
CENTRAL-WOODSTOCK
AMELIA
ESSEX
FRANKLIN
LANCASTER
MIDDLESEX
NORTHUMBERLAND
BRUTON
RAPPAHANOCK
MATHEWS
CHARLES CITY
SURRY

