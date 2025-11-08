Thomas Dale defeats Hopewell 36-22

CHESTER, Va. — Daniel Lewis had 110 yards receiving and a score while also returning a kickoff 75 yards for another touchdown as Thomas Dale knocked off Hopewell 36-22.

Micha Flowers also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score, while the Dark Zone defense returned 2 interceptions for touchdowns by Cole Lineberger and Christopher Ward.

Thomas Dale (9-1) earns a first-round bye as the #2 seed in Region 6A. Hopewell (4-6) will be the #6 seed in Region 3A and travel to face New Kent in the first round.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube