Thomas Dale knocks off Glen Allen 14-8

CHESTER, Va. — In a matchup between two teams in the top ten of our CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches poll, Thomas Dale got a late touchdown to come from behind at home and knock off Glen Allen 14-8.

The Jaguars (2-2) opened the scoring on an 11-yard TD pass from Ralph Puccinelli to Jacob Boyd in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion gave Glen Allen an 8-0 lead.

The Knights answered in the second quarter with a 15-yard scoring pass from Wyatt Jessup to Micah Flowers to close the gap to 8-6 at the half.

It stayed that way until late in the 4th. After the Knights forced a Glen Allen punt, Jaiden Hite (11 carries, 94 yards) got the game-winner for the Knights, who improve to 3-0. Jessup was 7 of 13 passing for 44 yards, and the Dark Zone defense was led by Jarvis Thomas Tucker, who had 8 tackles and 2 sacks. Christopher Ward added the final interception with 21 seconds to play.



