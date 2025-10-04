Petersburg survives second-half comeback by Matoaca

MATOACA, Va. — Stanley Green threw for three touchdowns and Petersburg survived a second-half comeback by Matoaca to beat the Warriors 22-17.

Green connected twice with Xavier King and once with Demerrion Moss as the Crimson Wave built a 22-7 lead after three quarters. Green also led the Wave with 42 yards rushing.

Matoaca (0-5) outgained Petersburg 282-224. Trevion Mills rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown while Stephen Ankiel threw for 190 yards and a score to Kemarri Cherry with just over 3 minutes to play.

Petersburg improves to 4-1 ahead of a showdown with undefeated Dinwiddie next week.



