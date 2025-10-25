Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Petersburg beats Hopewell 20-12
HOPEWELL, Va. — Stanley Green Jr. threw for 182 yards and ran for two touchdowns as Petersburg knocked off Hopewell 20-12 in Week 9. The Crimson Wave (6-2) raced out to a 20-0 lead in the third quarter then held on for the win.

Running back Geo Lewis added a 37-yard score as Petersburg snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Blue Devils.

Hopewell (3-5) got touchdowns from Larry Burgess and Antonio Monroe to close within a score. The Blue Devils got inside the Petersburg 30 on their final possession but the drive stalled on downs.

