Petersburg beats Hopewell 20-12

HOPEWELL, Va. — Stanley Green Jr. threw for 182 yards and ran for two touchdowns as Petersburg knocked off Hopewell 20-12 in Week 9. The Crimson Wave (6-2) raced out to a 20-0 lead in the third quarter then held on for the win.
Running back Geo Lewis added a 37-yard score as Petersburg snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Blue Devils.
Hopewell (3-5) got touchdowns from Larry Burgess and Antonio Monroe to close within a score. The Blue Devils got inside the Petersburg 30 on their final possession but the drive stalled on downs.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Douglas Freeman defeats Mills Godwin 21-14 Dinwiddie dominates Meadowbrook 47-8 Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights Boisseau leads #1 Dinwiddie past #6 Thomas Dale 24-14 to stay undefeated Petersburg football earns CBS 6 Team of the Week honors with hot start to season Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20 St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal 13-7