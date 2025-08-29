Midlothian Trojans knock off L.C. Bird Skyhawks 19-0

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Gibson Gross threw for 157 yards and scored twice as Midlothian knocked off L.C. Bird 19-0. It was the first shutout of the Skyhawks by the Trojans since 1985, and just the second time Midlothian has won in the series since 1987.

Brandon Snyder added a 21 yard field goal as the Trojan defense limited Bird to just 81 yards of total offense. Midlothian (1-0) piled up over 270 yards of offense.

Bird (0-1) had other problems as well. They were flagged for 21 penalties, 12 of them for unsportsmanlike conduct, and had an assistant coach ejected in the second half.