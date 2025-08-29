Midlothian Trojans knock off L.C. Bird Skyhawks 19-0

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Gibson Gross threw for 157 yards and scored twice as Midlothian knocked off L.C. Bird 19-0. It was the first shutout of the Skyhawks by the Trojans since 1985, and just the second time Midlothian has won in the series since 1987.
Brandon Snyder added a 21 yard field goal as the Trojan defense limited Bird to just 81 yards of total offense. Midlothian (1-0) piled up over 270 yards of offense.
Bird (0-1) had other problems as well. They were flagged for 21 penalties, 12 of them for unsportsmanlike conduct, and had an assistant coach ejected in the second half.
Final Score Friday 2025
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show at 11:15 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 29 on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
