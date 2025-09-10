Meadowbrook Monarchs make history with perfect 2-0 start under coach Billy Rudd

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY , Va. — The Meadowbrook Monarchs are rewriting their football program's record books under head coach Billy Rudd, achieving milestones that haven't been seen in over a decade.

This year's squad has started 2-0 for the first time since 2011, marking a dramatic turnaround for a program that won just three games last season.

Even more impressive, the Monarchs have earned back-to-back shutouts to start the year — the first time in program history they've accomplished this defensive feat.

"They're awesome, man. They're trusting the process, putting in work every day," Rudd said. "Really just trusting the coaches, the brotherhood that we've built here, holding them accountable in every scenario is really coming to fruition for us. We're very excited with the group we have."

The team is using their bye week to prepare for upcoming challenges, including what Rudd describes as "the gauntlet of the Central District."

"Our motto is get better this week," Rudd said. "Gotta get healthy, gotta get better. We got a good Deep Run team coming up, a very improved Deep Run team next week, and then the gauntlet of the Central District, and that's when things get really fun."

The remarkable early-season performance has earned the Meadowbrook Monarchs recognition as the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Team of the Week.

