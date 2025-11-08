Highland Springs tops Hanover 30-27

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — In a back-and-forth game that saw multiple lead changes and swings in momentum, Highland Springs got a 99-yard kickoff return for a score from Malik Bullock to outlast Hanover 30-27 in the final week of the regular season.

Eric Byrd ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Springers (7-3), but they had to overcome a pair of TD passes from Joel Nicholson. Hanover (7-3) also used a fake punt deep in their own end late in the 2nd quarter to spark their first touchdown drive.

The Springers are projected as the #2 seed in Region 5C for the playoffs and will host Glen Allen, while the Hawks grab the #8 seed in Region 4B and will travel to face Dinwiddie.



