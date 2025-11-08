Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Highland Springs tops Hanover 30-27

Highland Springs beats Hanover 30-27
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — In a back-and-forth game that saw multiple lead changes and swings in momentum, Highland Springs got a 99-yard kickoff return for a score from Malik Bullock to outlast Hanover 30-27 in the final week of the regular season.

Eric Byrd ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns for the Springers (7-3), but they had to overcome a pair of TD passes from Joel Nicholson. Hanover (7-3) also used a fake punt deep in their own end late in the 2nd quarter to spark their first touchdown drive.

The Springers are projected as the #2 seed in Region 5C for the playoffs and will host Glen Allen, while the Hawks grab the #8 seed in Region 4B and will travel to face Dinwiddie.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
PHOTOS: Huguenot trounces Manchester 27-7 Douglas Freeman beats Glen Allen 21-18 in overtime PHOTOS: RHSA beats Clover Hill 14-12 Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights Varina earns CBS 6 Team of the Week after defeating rival Highland Springs Dinwiddie dominates Week 11 CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll #2 Varina defeats #5 Highland Springs 21-3 in East End rivalry Armstrong beats Hanover 47-16

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster