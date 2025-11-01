Hermitage defeats Douglas Freeman 48-24

RICHMOND, Va. — Avery Curtis rushed for 251 yards and 4 touchdowns as Hermitage pulled away in the second half for a 48-24 win on the road at Douglas Freeman.

Panthers QB Ben Yeanay completed 16 of 20 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown to Michigan recruit Andre Clarke as Hermitage (7-2) outscored the Mavericks 35-7 after halftime.

Freeman (5-4) led 17-13 at halftime and got two TD passes from George Davis plus a TD run from Evan Diehrs. Julian Gambrel also rushed for 117 yards.

Through 9 games, Hermitage holds the 5th spot in the Region 5C playoff standings while the Mavericks currently sit .22 behind Franklin County for the 8th and final spot.



