Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Glen Allen outlasts Deep Run 13-6

Glen Allen outlasts Deep Run 13-6
Glen Allen outlasts Deep Run 13-6
Posted

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Glen Allen got a late touchdown from quarterback Ralph Puccinelli as they outlasted Deep Run 13-6 in a Region 5C matchup.

The Jaguars (4-2) got on the board first with a touchdown pass from Ethan Nesmith to Cooper McPherson on a 4th down call that gave Glen Allen a 6-0 lead at the half.

Deep Run (2-4) evened the score in the third quarter with a 3-yard Jemell Howard run that tied the game at 6.

Puccinelli got the game winner late in the fourth quarter from 4 yards out, and Jacob Boyd sealed the win with a late interception for the 13-6 victory.

The Jaguars take on Mills Godwin next week while the Wildcats face Douglas Freeman.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Cosby tops Clover Hill 21-20 PHOTOS: Monacan beats RHSA 27-24 #6 Thomas Dale edges Meadowbrook 16-8 to remain undefeated Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights Undefeated Benedictine Cadets earn Final Score Friday Team of the Week honors #4 Benedictine defeats #6 St. Christopher's 35-21 to stay unbeaten Varina remains at top of CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster