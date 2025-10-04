Glen Allen outlasts Deep Run 13-6

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Glen Allen got a late touchdown from quarterback Ralph Puccinelli as they outlasted Deep Run 13-6 in a Region 5C matchup.

The Jaguars (4-2) got on the board first with a touchdown pass from Ethan Nesmith to Cooper McPherson on a 4th down call that gave Glen Allen a 6-0 lead at the half.

Deep Run (2-4) evened the score in the third quarter with a 3-yard Jemell Howard run that tied the game at 6.

Puccinelli got the game winner late in the fourth quarter from 4 yards out, and Jacob Boyd sealed the win with a late interception for the 13-6 victory.

The Jaguars take on Mills Godwin next week while the Wildcats face Douglas Freeman.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.