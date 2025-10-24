Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final (5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS (8)HERMITAGE Final (1)DINWIDDIE MEADOWBROOK Final ATLEE 6 (2)VARINA 69 Final (4)MANCHESTER POWHATAN Final TRINITY EPISCOPAL GLEN ALLEN Final (7)THOMAS DALE PATRICK HENRY Final JAMES RIVER MIDLOTHIAN Final THOMAS JEFFERSON DEEP RUN Final DOUGLAS FREEMAN MILLS GODWIN Final COSBY L.C. BIRD Final HENRICO HANOVER Final CLOVER HILL 26 MONACAN 29 Final COLLEGIATE NORFOLK ACADEMY Final PETERSBURG 20 HOPEWELL 12 Final MECHANICSVILLE KING WILLIAM Friday MATOACA PRINCE GEORGE Final GOOCHLAND MONTICELLO Final ORANGE LOUISA Final WARHILL NEW KENT Final COURTLAND CAROLINE Final COLONIAL BEACH RAPPAHANOCK Final NORTHUMBERLAND ESSEX Final LANCASTER 23 WESTMORELAND 42 Saturday 4PM CUMBERLAND 6 AMELIA 54 Saturday at 1 p.m. RHSA (6)HUGUENOT Saturday at 2 p.m. WOODBERRY FOREST (3)BENEDICTINE Saturday NORTH CROSS (8)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S Saturday WEST POINT MIDDLESEX Friday: MIDDLESEX at WEST POINT — score not yet posted Final Score Friday Scoreboard

