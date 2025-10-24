Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final

(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
(8)HERMITAGE

Final

(1)DINWIDDIE
MEADOWBROOK
Final

ATLEE 6
(2)VARINA69
Final

(4)MANCHESTER
POWHATAN
Final

TRINITY EPISCOPAL
GLEN ALLEN
Final

(7)THOMAS DALE
PATRICK HENRY
Final

JAMES RIVER
MIDLOTHIAN
Final

THOMAS JEFFERSON
DEEP RUN
Final

DOUGLAS FREEMAN
MILLS GODWIN
Final

COSBY
L.C. BIRD
Final

HENRICO
HANOVER
Final

CLOVER HILL26
MONACAN29
Final

COLLEGIATE
NORFOLK ACADEMY
Final

PETERSBURG20
HOPEWELL12
Final

MECHANICSVILLE
KING WILLIAM
Friday

MATOACA
PRINCE GEORGE
Final

GOOCHLAND
MONTICELLO
Final

ORANGE
LOUISA
Final

WARHILL
NEW KENT
Final

COURTLAND
CAROLINE
Final

COLONIAL BEACH
RAPPAHANOCK
Final

NORTHUMBERLAND
ESSEX
Final

LANCASTER23
WESTMORELAND42
Saturday 4PM

CUMBERLAND6
AMELIA54
Saturday at 1 p.m.

RHSA
(6)HUGUENOT
Saturday at 2 p.m.

WOODBERRY FOREST
(3)BENEDICTINE
Saturday

NORTH CROSS 
(8)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 
Saturday

WEST POINT 
MIDDLESEX 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

