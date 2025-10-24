Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final
|(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|(8)HERMITAGE
Final
|(1)DINWIDDIE
|MEADOWBROOK
Final
|ATLEE
|6
|(2)VARINA
|69
Final
|(4)MANCHESTER
|POWHATAN
Final
|TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|GLEN ALLEN
Final
|(7)THOMAS DALE
|PATRICK HENRY
Final
|JAMES RIVER
|MIDLOTHIAN
Final
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|DEEP RUN
Final
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|MILLS GODWIN
Final
|COSBY
|L.C. BIRD
Final
|HENRICO
|HANOVER
Final
|CLOVER HILL
|26
|MONACAN
|29
Final
|COLLEGIATE
|NORFOLK ACADEMY
Final
|PETERSBURG
|20
|HOPEWELL
|12
Final
|MECHANICSVILLE
|KING WILLIAM
Friday
|MATOACA
|PRINCE GEORGE
Final
|GOOCHLAND
|MONTICELLO
Final
|ORANGE
|LOUISA
Final
|WARHILL
|NEW KENT
Final
|COURTLAND
|CAROLINE
Final
|COLONIAL BEACH
|RAPPAHANOCK
Final
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|ESSEX
Final
|LANCASTER
|23
|WESTMORELAND
|42
Saturday 4PM
|CUMBERLAND
|6
|AMELIA
|54
Saturday at 1 p.m.
|RHSA
|(6)HUGUENOT
Saturday at 2 p.m.
|WOODBERRY FOREST
|(3)BENEDICTINE
Saturday
|NORTH CROSS
|(8)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
Saturday
|WEST POINT
|MIDDLESEX
Friday: MIDDLESEX at WEST POINT — score not yet posted
Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Boisseau leads #1 Dinwiddie past #6 Thomas Dale 24-14 to stay undefeated Petersburg football earns CBS 6 Team of the Week honors with hot start to season Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20 St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal 13-7 PHOTOS: St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal PHOTOS: Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20 Final Score Friday Week 8 scores and highlights