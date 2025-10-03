Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Friday
|(6)THOMAS DALE
|MEADOWBROOK
Friday: (6)THOMAS DALE at MEADOWBROOK — score not yet posted
Friday
|MIDLOTHIAN
|(3)MANCHESTER
Friday: MIDLOTHIAN at (3)MANCHESTER — score not yet posted
Final
Dinwiddie defeats Hopewell 42-7
|HOPEWELL
|7
|(2)DINWIDDIE
|42
Final: HOPEWELL 7, (2)DINWIDDIE 42
Friday
|L.C. BIRD
|(8)HUGUENOT
Friday: L.C. BIRD at (8)HUGUENOT — score not yet posted
Final
Highland Springs blanks Phoebus 28-0
|(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|28
|PHOEBUS
|0
Final: (5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 28, PHOEBUS 0
Friday
|FORK UNION
|(9)ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
Friday: FORK UNION at (9)ST. CHRISTOPHERS — score not yet posted
Friday
|HENRICO
|(10)ARMSTRONG
Friday: HENRICO at (10)ARMSTRONG — score not yet posted
Friday
|DEEP RUN
|GLEN ALLEN
Friday: DEEP RUN at GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted
Friday
|MILLS GODWIN
|HERITAGE
Friday: MILLS GODWIN at HERITAGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PETERSBURG
|MATOACA
Friday: PETERSBURG at MATOACA — score not yet posted
Friday
|PRINCE GEORGE
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at COLONIAL HEIGHTS — score not yet posted
Friday
|COSBY
|CLOVER HILL
Friday: COSBY at CLOVER HILL — score not yet posted
Friday
|RHSA
|MONACAN
Friday: RHSA at MONACAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|(1)VARINA
|GRIMSLEY, NC
Friday: (1)VARINA at GRIMSLEY, NC — score not yet posted
Friday
|(4)BENEDICTINE
|GONZAGA PREP
Friday: (4)BENEDICTINE at GONZAGA PREP — score not yet posted
Friday
|HANOVER
|PATRICK HENRY
Friday: HANOVER at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted
Friday
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|J.R. TUCKER
Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at J.R. TUCKER — score not yet posted
Friday
|JAMES RIVER
|POWHATAN
Friday: JAMES RIVER at POWHATAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|JOHN MARSHALL
|KING WILLIAM
Friday: JOHN MARSHALL at KING WILLIAM — score not yet posted
Friday
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG
Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON at HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG — score not yet posted
Friday
|ALBEMARLE
|GOOCHLAND
Friday: ALBEMARLE at GOOCHLAND — score not yet posted
Friday
|LOUISA
|CHARLOTTESVILLE
Friday: LOUISA at CHARLOTTESVILLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|YORK
|NEW KENT
Friday: YORK at NEW KENT — score not yet posted
Friday
|AMELIA
|PRINCE EDWARD
Friday: AMELIA at PRINCE EDWARD — score not yet posted
Final
|WESTMORELAND
|34
|WEST POINT
|17
Final: WESTMORELAND 34, WEST POINT 17
Friday
|NORTHAMPTON
|MIDDLESEX
Friday: NORTHAMPTON at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted
Saturday
|ANACOSTIA
|(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Friday: ANACOSTIA SAT at (7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted
