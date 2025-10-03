Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard

Friday

(6)THOMAS DALE 
MEADOWBROOK 
Friday

MIDLOTHIAN 
(3)MANCHESTER 
Final

Dinwiddie defeats Hopewell 42-7

HOPEWELL7
(2)DINWIDDIE42
Friday

L.C. BIRD 
(8)HUGUENOT 
Final

Highland Springs blanks Phoebus 28-0

(5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS28
PHOEBUS0
Friday

FORK UNION 
(9)ST. CHRISTOPHER'S 
Friday

HENRICO 
(10)ARMSTRONG 
Friday

DEEP RUN 
GLEN ALLEN 
Friday

MILLS GODWIN 
HERITAGE 
Friday

PETERSBURG 
MATOACA 
Friday

PRINCE GEORGE 
COLONIAL HEIGHTS 
Friday

COSBY 
CLOVER HILL 
Friday

RHSA 
MONACAN 
Friday

(1)VARINA 
GRIMSLEY, NC 
Friday

(4)BENEDICTINE 
GONZAGA PREP 
Friday

HANOVER 
PATRICK HENRY 
Friday

DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
J.R. TUCKER 
Friday

JAMES RIVER 
POWHATAN 
Friday

JOHN MARSHALL 
KING WILLIAM 
Friday

THOMAS JEFFERSON 
HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG 
Friday

ALBEMARLE 
GOOCHLAND 
Friday

LOUISA 
CHARLOTTESVILLE 
Friday

YORK 
NEW KENT 
Friday

AMELIA 
PRINCE EDWARD 
Final

WESTMORELAND34
WEST POINT17
Friday

NORTHAMPTON 
MIDDLESEX 
Saturday

ANACOSTIA  
(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

