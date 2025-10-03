Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard Friday (6)THOMAS DALE MEADOWBROOK Friday: (6)THOMAS DALE at MEADOWBROOK — score not yet posted Friday MIDLOTHIAN (3)MANCHESTER Friday: MIDLOTHIAN at (3)MANCHESTER — score not yet posted Final Dinwiddie defeats Hopewell 42-7 HOPEWELL 7 (2)DINWIDDIE 42 Final: HOPEWELL 7, (2)DINWIDDIE 42 Friday L.C. BIRD (8)HUGUENOT Friday: L.C. BIRD at (8)HUGUENOT — score not yet posted Final Highland Springs blanks Phoebus 28-0 (5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 28 PHOEBUS 0 Final: (5)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 28, PHOEBUS 0 Friday FORK UNION (9)ST. CHRISTOPHER'S Friday: FORK UNION at (9)ST. CHRISTOPHERS — score not yet posted Friday HENRICO (10)ARMSTRONG Friday: HENRICO at (10)ARMSTRONG — score not yet posted Friday DEEP RUN GLEN ALLEN Friday: DEEP RUN at GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted Friday MILLS GODWIN HERITAGE Friday: MILLS GODWIN at HERITAGE — score not yet posted Friday PETERSBURG MATOACA Friday: PETERSBURG at MATOACA — score not yet posted Friday PRINCE GEORGE COLONIAL HEIGHTS Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at COLONIAL HEIGHTS — score not yet posted Friday COSBY CLOVER HILL Friday: COSBY at CLOVER HILL — score not yet posted Friday RHSA MONACAN Friday: RHSA at MONACAN — score not yet posted Friday (1)VARINA GRIMSLEY, NC Friday: (1)VARINA at GRIMSLEY, NC — score not yet posted Friday (4)BENEDICTINE GONZAGA PREP Friday: (4)BENEDICTINE at GONZAGA PREP — score not yet posted Friday HANOVER PATRICK HENRY Friday: HANOVER at PATRICK HENRY — score not yet posted Friday DOUGLAS FREEMAN J.R. TUCKER Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at J.R. TUCKER — score not yet posted Friday JAMES RIVER POWHATAN Friday: JAMES RIVER at POWHATAN — score not yet posted Friday JOHN MARSHALL KING WILLIAM Friday: JOHN MARSHALL at KING WILLIAM — score not yet posted Friday THOMAS JEFFERSON HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON at HERITAGE-LYNCHBURG — score not yet posted Friday ALBEMARLE GOOCHLAND Friday: ALBEMARLE at GOOCHLAND — score not yet posted Friday LOUISA CHARLOTTESVILLE Friday: LOUISA at CHARLOTTESVILLE — score not yet posted Friday YORK NEW KENT Friday: YORK at NEW KENT — score not yet posted Friday AMELIA PRINCE EDWARD Friday: AMELIA at PRINCE EDWARD — score not yet posted Final WESTMORELAND 34 WEST POINT 17 Final: WESTMORELAND 34, WEST POINT 17 Friday NORTHAMPTON MIDDLESEX Friday: NORTHAMPTON at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted Saturday ANACOSTIA (7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL Friday: ANACOSTIA SAT at (7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 1PM — score not yet posted

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.