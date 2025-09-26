Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday (6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S (4)BENEDICTINE Friday: (6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S at (4)BENEDICTINE — score not yet posted Friday HUGUENOT (9)MIDLOTHIAN Friday: HUGUENOT at (9)MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted Friday HENRICO (1)VARINA Friday: HENRICO at (1)VARINA — score not yet posted Friday MATOACA (2)DINWIDDIE Friday: MATOACA at (2)DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted Friday PRINCE GEORGE (7)THOMAS DALE Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at (7)THOMAS DALE — score not yet posted Friday HAMPTON GLEN ALLEN Friday: HAMPTON at GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted Friday HANOVER ATLEE Friday: HANOVER at ATLEE — score not yet posted Friday DEEP RUN HERMITAGE Friday: DEEP RUN at HERMITAGE — score not yet posted Friday PATRICK HENRY MECHANICSVILLE Friday: PATRICK HENRY at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted Friday CLOVER HILL JAMES RIVER Friday: CLOVER HILL at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted Final Armstrong blanks King William ARMSTRONG 35 KING WILLIAM 0 Final: ARMSTRONG 35, KING WILLIAM 0 Friday B.T. WASHINGTON THOMAS JEFFERSON Friday: B.T. WASHINGTON at THOMAS JEFFERSON — score not yet posted Final Petersburg defeats Colonial Heights COLONIAL HEIGHTS 3 PETERSBURG 20 Final: COLONIAL HEIGHTS 3, PETERSBURG 20 Final Meadowbrook defeats Hopewell MEADOWBROOK 48 HOPEWELL 13 Final: MEADOWBROOK 48, HOPEWELL 13 Friday (3)MANCHESTER COSBY Friday: (3)MANCHESTER at COSBY — score not yet posted Friday POWHATAN MONACAN Friday: POWHATAN at MONACAN — score not yet posted Friday J.R. TUCKER MILLS GODWIN Friday: J.R. TUCKER at MILLS GODWIN — score not yet posted Final RHSA 26 L.C. BIRD 49 Final: RHSA 26, L.C. BIRD 49 Friday COLLEGIATE PAUL VI Friday: COLLEGIATE at PAUL VI — score not yet posted Friday GOOCHLAND ORANGE Friday: GOOCHLAND at ORANGE — score not yet posted Friday SMITHFIELD NEW KENT Friday: SMITHFIELD at NEW KENT — score not yet posted Friday FLUVANA LOUISA Friday: FLUVANA at LOUISA — score not yet posted Friday AMELIA NOTTOWAY Friday: AMELIA at NOTTOWAY — score not yet posted Friday RAPPAHANOCK MIDDLESEX Friday: RAPPAHANOCK at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted Friday WEST POINT NORTHAMPTON Friday: WEST POINT at NORTHAMPTON — score not yet posted Saturday FLINT HILL (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL Friday: FLINT HILL at (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL — score not yet posted

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.