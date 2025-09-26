Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Friday
|(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S
|(4)BENEDICTINE
Friday: (6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S at (4)BENEDICTINE — score not yet posted
Friday
|HUGUENOT
|(9)MIDLOTHIAN
Friday: HUGUENOT at (9)MIDLOTHIAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|HENRICO
|(1)VARINA
Friday: HENRICO at (1)VARINA — score not yet posted
Friday
|MATOACA
|(2)DINWIDDIE
Friday: MATOACA at (2)DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PRINCE GEORGE
|(7)THOMAS DALE
Friday: PRINCE GEORGE at (7)THOMAS DALE — score not yet posted
Friday
|HAMPTON
|GLEN ALLEN
Friday: HAMPTON at GLEN ALLEN — score not yet posted
Friday
|HANOVER
|ATLEE
Friday: HANOVER at ATLEE — score not yet posted
Friday
|DEEP RUN
|HERMITAGE
Friday: DEEP RUN at HERMITAGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|PATRICK HENRY
|MECHANICSVILLE
Friday: PATRICK HENRY at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|CLOVER HILL
|JAMES RIVER
Friday: CLOVER HILL at JAMES RIVER — score not yet posted
Final
Armstrong blanks King William
|ARMSTRONG
|35
|KING WILLIAM
|0
Final: ARMSTRONG 35, KING WILLIAM 0
Friday
|B.T. WASHINGTON
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
Friday: B.T. WASHINGTON at THOMAS JEFFERSON — score not yet posted
Final
Petersburg defeats Colonial Heights
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|3
|PETERSBURG
|20
Final: COLONIAL HEIGHTS 3, PETERSBURG 20
Final
Meadowbrook defeats Hopewell
|MEADOWBROOK
|48
|HOPEWELL
|13
Final: MEADOWBROOK 48, HOPEWELL 13
Friday
|(3)MANCHESTER
|COSBY
Friday: (3)MANCHESTER at COSBY — score not yet posted
Friday
|POWHATAN
|MONACAN
Friday: POWHATAN at MONACAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|J.R. TUCKER
|MILLS GODWIN
Friday: J.R. TUCKER at MILLS GODWIN — score not yet posted
Final
|RHSA
|26
|L.C. BIRD
|49
Final: RHSA 26, L.C. BIRD 49
Friday
|COLLEGIATE
|PAUL VI
Friday: COLLEGIATE at PAUL VI — score not yet posted
Friday
|GOOCHLAND
|ORANGE
Friday: GOOCHLAND at ORANGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|SMITHFIELD
|NEW KENT
Friday: SMITHFIELD at NEW KENT — score not yet posted
Friday
|FLUVANA
|LOUISA
Friday: FLUVANA at LOUISA — score not yet posted
Friday
|AMELIA
|NOTTOWAY
Friday: AMELIA at NOTTOWAY — score not yet posted
Friday
|RAPPAHANOCK
|MIDDLESEX
Friday: RAPPAHANOCK at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted
Friday
|WEST POINT
|NORTHAMPTON
Friday: WEST POINT at NORTHAMPTON — score not yet posted
Saturday
|FLINT HILL
|(8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Friday: FLINT HILL at (8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL — score not yet posted
