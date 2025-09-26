Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
WTVR
Final Score Friday 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Friday

(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER’S 
(4)BENEDICTINE 
Friday

HUGUENOT 
(9)MIDLOTHIAN 
Friday

HENRICO 
(1)VARINA 
Friday

MATOACA 
(2)DINWIDDIE 
Friday

PRINCE GEORGE 
(7)THOMAS DALE 
Friday

HAMPTON 
GLEN ALLEN 
Friday

HANOVER 
ATLEE 
Friday

DEEP RUN 
HERMITAGE 
Friday

PATRICK HENRY 
MECHANICSVILLE 
Friday

CLOVER HILL 
JAMES RIVER 
Final

Armstrong blanks King William

ARMSTRONG35
KING WILLIAM0
Friday

B.T. WASHINGTON 
THOMAS JEFFERSON 
Final

Petersburg defeats Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS3
PETERSBURG20
Final

Meadowbrook defeats Hopewell

MEADOWBROOK48
HOPEWELL13
Friday

(3)MANCHESTER 
COSBY 
Friday

POWHATAN 
MONACAN 
Friday

J.R. TUCKER 
MILLS GODWIN 
Final

RHSA26
L.C. BIRD49
Friday

COLLEGIATE 
PAUL VI 
Friday

GOOCHLAND 
ORANGE 
Friday

SMITHFIELD 
NEW KENT 
Friday

FLUVANA 
LOUISA 
Friday

AMELIA 
NOTTOWAY 
Friday

RAPPAHANOCK 
MIDDLESEX 
Friday

WEST POINT 
NORTHAMPTON 
Saturday

FLINT HILL 
(8)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Armstrong Wildcats blank King William Cavaliers 35-0 Caroline Cavaliers earn Team of the Week with dominant 3-0 start Varina, Dinwiddie, Manchester lead CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll PHOTOS: Thomas Dale knocks off Glen Allen 14-8 PHOTOS: Meadowbrook holds off Deep Run 23-14 Meadowbrook holds off Deep Run 23-14 Thomas Dale knocks off Glen Allen 14-8 Top ranked Varina wins at 9th ranked Hermitage 33-10

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster