Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final

RHSA6
MIDLOTHIAN49
Friday

(1)VARINA 
(9)HERMITAGE 
Friday

(8)GLEN ALLEN 
(10)THOMAS DALE 
Friday

SALEM 
(2)DINWIDDIE 
Friday

CLOVER HILL 
(3)MANCHESTER 
Friday

THOMAS JEFFERSON 
HOPEWELL 
Friday

DEEP RUN 
MEADOWBROOK 
Friday

COSBY 
HUGUENOT 
Friday

LOUISA 
MATOACA 
Friday

MILLS GODWIN 
HANOVER 
Friday

JAMES RIVER 
MONACAN 
Friday

(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER'S 
NORFOLK ACADEMY 
Friday

(5)HIGLAND SPRINGS 
SOUTH COUNTY 
Friday

L.C. BIRD 
POWHATAN 
Friday

ATLEE 
J.R. TUCKER 
Friday

DOUGLAS FREEMAN 
PRINCE GEORGE 
Friday

JOHN MARSHALL 
MECHANICSVILLE 
Friday

ARMSTRONG 
GOOCHLAND 
Friday

CHURCHLAND 
HENRICO 
Final

NEW KENT20
TABB10
Final

COLONIAL HEIGHTS42
SOUTHAMPTON8
Friday

AMELIA 
NANDUA 
Friday

CAROLINE 
KING WILLIAM 
Friday

COLONIAL BEACH 
SUSSEX 
Friday

ESSEX 
FRANKLIN 
Friday

LANCASTER 
MIDDLESEX 
Friday

RAPPAHANOCK 
MATHEWS 
Saturday

GEORGETOWN 
(4)BENEDICTINE 
Saturday

COLLEGIATE 
WOODBERRY FOREST 
Saturday

(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL 
ST. MICHAEL’S 

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
