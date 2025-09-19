Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)
Final
|RHSA
|6
|MIDLOTHIAN
|49
Final: RHSA 6, MIDLOTHIAN 49
Friday
|(1)VARINA
|(9)HERMITAGE
Friday: (1)VARINA at (9)HERMITAGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|(8)GLEN ALLEN
|(10)THOMAS DALE
Friday: (8)GLEN ALLEN at (10)THOMAS DALE — score not yet posted
Friday
|SALEM
|(2)DINWIDDIE
Friday: SALEM at (2)DINWIDDIE — score not yet posted
Friday
|CLOVER HILL
|(3)MANCHESTER
Friday: CLOVER HILL at (3)MANCHESTER — score not yet posted
Friday
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|HOPEWELL
Friday: THOMAS JEFFERSON at HOPEWELL — score not yet posted
Friday
|DEEP RUN
|MEADOWBROOK
Friday: DEEP RUN at MEADOWBROOK — score not yet posted
Friday
|COSBY
|HUGUENOT
Friday: COSBY at HUGUENOT — score not yet posted
Friday
|LOUISA
|MATOACA
Friday: LOUISA at MATOACA — score not yet posted
Friday
|MILLS GODWIN
|HANOVER
Friday: MILLS GODWIN at HANOVER — score not yet posted
Friday
|JAMES RIVER
|MONACAN
Friday: JAMES RIVER at MONACAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|(6)ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
|NORFOLK ACADEMY
Friday: (6)ST. CHRISTOPHERS at NORFOLK ACADEMY — score not yet posted
Friday
|(5)HIGLAND SPRINGS
|SOUTH COUNTY
Friday: (5)HIGLAND SPRINGS at SOUTH COUNTY — score not yet posted
Friday
|L.C. BIRD
|POWHATAN
Friday: L.C. BIRD at POWHATAN — score not yet posted
Friday
|ATLEE
|J.R. TUCKER
Friday: ATLEE at J.R. TUCKER — score not yet posted
Friday
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|PRINCE GEORGE
Friday: DOUGLAS FREEMAN at PRINCE GEORGE — score not yet posted
Friday
|JOHN MARSHALL
|MECHANICSVILLE
Friday: JOHN MARSHALL at MECHANICSVILLE — score not yet posted
Friday
|ARMSTRONG
|GOOCHLAND
Friday: ARMSTRONG at GOOCHLAND — score not yet posted
Friday
|CHURCHLAND
|HENRICO
Friday: CHURCHLAND at HENRICO — score not yet posted
Final
|NEW KENT
|20
|TABB
|10
Final: NEW KENT 20, TABB 10
Final
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|42
|SOUTHAMPTON
|8
Final: COLONIAL HEIGHTS 42, SOUTHAMPTON 8
Friday
|AMELIA
|NANDUA
Friday: AMELIA at NANDUA — score not yet posted
Friday
|CAROLINE
|KING WILLIAM
Friday: CAROLINE at KING WILLIAM — score not yet posted
Friday
|COLONIAL BEACH
|SUSSEX
Friday: COLONIAL BEACH at SUSSEX — score not yet posted
Friday
|ESSEX
|FRANKLIN
Friday: ESSEX at FRANKLIN — score not yet posted
Friday
|LANCASTER
|MIDDLESEX
Friday: LANCASTER at MIDDLESEX — score not yet posted
Friday
|RAPPAHANOCK
|MATHEWS
Friday: RAPPAHANOCK at MATHEWS — score not yet posted
Saturday
|GEORGETOWN
|(4)BENEDICTINE
Friday: GEORGETOWN SAT at (4)BENEDICTINE 1PM — score not yet posted
Saturday
|COLLEGIATE
|WOODBERRY FOREST
Friday: COLLEGIATE SAT at WOODBERRY FOREST 2PM — score not yet posted
Saturday
|(7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL
|ST. MICHAEL’S
Friday: (7)TRINITY EPISCOPAL SAT at ST. MICHAEL’S 5PM — score not yet posted
