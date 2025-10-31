Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final
|(2) VARINA
|21
|(5) HIGHLAND SPRINGS
|3
Final
|(1) DINWIDDIE
|19
|PRINCE GEORGE
|0
Friday
|RHSA
|(3) MANCHESTER
Final
|(8) HERMITAGE
|48
|DOUGLAS FREEMAN
|24
Final
|HANOVER
|16
|(8) ARMSTRONG
|47
Friday
|MONACAN
|COSBY
Final
|THOMAS JEFFERSON
|24
|MILLS GODWIN
|17
Friday
|DEEP RUN
|J.R. TUCKER
Friday
|MECHANICSVILLE
|ATLEE
Friday
|POWHATAN
|CLOVER HILL
Final
|COLONIAL HEIGHTS
|8
|MEADOWBROOK
|32
Final
|MATOACA
|20
|HOPEWELL
|26
Friday
|PATRICK HENRY
|HENRICO
Friday
|FLUVANA
|GOOCHLAND
Friday
|NEW KENT
|GRAFTON
Friday
|KING GEORGE
|14
|CAROLINE
|54
Friday
|WESTERN ALBEMARLE
|LOUISA
Friday
|ESSEX
|COLONIAL BEACH
Friday
|NANDUA
|WEST POINT
Friday
|LANCASTER
|RAPPAHANNOCK
SAT 1PM
|(4) BENEDICTINE
|(10) TRINITY EPISCOPAL
SAT 1PM
|ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
|COLLEGIATE
SAT 2PM
|(7) THOMAS DALE
|PETERSBURG
SAT 2PM
|NORTHUMBERLAND
|WESTMORELAND
Friday: MIDDLESEX at WEST POINT — score not yet posted
