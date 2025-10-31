Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

You can also catch on-demand replays of Final Score Friday under the Sports tab on the CBS 6 Streaming App. Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store. (Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel.)

Final Score Friday Scoreboard
Final

(2) VARINA21
(5) HIGHLAND SPRINGS3

Final

(1) DINWIDDIE19
PRINCE GEORGE0
Friday

RHSA
(3) MANCHESTER
Final

(8) HERMITAGE48
DOUGLAS FREEMAN24
Final

HANOVER16
(8) ARMSTRONG47
Friday

MONACAN
COSBY
Final

THOMAS JEFFERSON24
MILLS GODWIN17
Friday

DEEP RUN
J.R. TUCKER
Friday

MECHANICSVILLE
ATLEE
Friday

POWHATAN
CLOVER HILL
Final

COLONIAL HEIGHTS8
MEADOWBROOK32
Final

MATOACA20
HOPEWELL26
Friday

PATRICK HENRY
HENRICO
Friday

FLUVANA
GOOCHLAND
Friday

NEW KENT
GRAFTON
Friday

KING GEORGE14
CAROLINE54
Friday

WESTERN ALBEMARLE
LOUISA
Friday

ESSEX
COLONIAL BEACH
Friday

NANDUA
WEST POINT
Friday

LANCASTER
RAPPAHANNOCK
SAT 1PM

(4) BENEDICTINE
(10) TRINITY EPISCOPAL
SAT 1PM

ST. CHRISTOPHER'S
COLLEGIATE
SAT 2PM

(7) THOMAS DALE
PETERSBURG
SAT 2PM

NORTHUMBERLAND
WESTMORELAND

Final Score Friday is sponsored by Oak Valley Custom Hardscapes, Blazer Heating Air and Plumbing, and Central Atlantic Toyota.

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.



Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
