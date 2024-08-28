Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs

2023 Record: 3-7
Playoff Result: N/A
Head Coach: Billy Rudd, 2nd season (3-7 career record)
Returning Starters: 10
Of Note: Last season, Meadowbrook won their most games since 2017! Coach Rudd saw the program numbers doubled during the offseason.
