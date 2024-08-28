Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Meadowbrook Monarchs

Billy Rudd hopes to lead alma mater back to the playoffs after long drought
2023 Record: 3-7

Playoff Result: N/A

Head Coach: Billy Rudd, 2nd season (3-7 career record)

Returning Starters: 10

Of Note: Last season, Meadowbrook won their most games since 2017! Coach Rudd saw the program numbers doubled during the offseason.

Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show starting Friday Aug. 30 at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
