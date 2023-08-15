Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Richmond High School of the Arts

Richmond High School of the Arts (Formerly George Wythe Bulldogs)
2022 record: 0-10
Playoff result: N/A
Head Coach: Jimmy Hart (4th season, 1-26 career record at school)
Returning starters: 9
Of note: This season, George Wythe will play as the Richmond High School of the Arts after 62 years.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
