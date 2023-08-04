Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave

Petersburg's five wins last season were the most since 2019, which was the last time they made the playoffs.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:25:12-04

Petersburg Crimson Wave

2022 record: 5-5

Playoff result: N/A

Head Coach: Mike Scott (8th season of second stint, 12th overall at Petersburg, 48-60 career record)

Returning starters: 5

Final Score Friday 2023 Preview


