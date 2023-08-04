Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Petersburg Crimson Wave

Petersburg Crimson Wave
2022 record: 5-5
Playoff result: N/A
Head Coach: Mike Scott (8th season of second stint, 12th overall at Petersburg, 48-60 career record)
Returning starters: 5
Of note: Petersburg's five wins last season were the most since 2019, which was the last time they made the playoffs.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
