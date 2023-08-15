Watch Now
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials

Colonial Heights clinched their first winning record since 2005 and ended a seven-year playoff drought last season.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Aug 15, 2023
Colonial Heights Colonials

2022 record: 6-5

Playoff result: Lost to Lafayette 51-20 in 1st round of Region 3A

Head Coach: Justin Keeler (3rd season, 27-27 career record)

Returning starters: 14

Of note: Last year, Colonial Heights clinched their first winning record since 2005 and ended a seven-year playoff drought.

