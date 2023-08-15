Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Colonial Heights Colonials

Colonial Heights Colonials
2022 record: 6-5
Playoff result: Lost to Lafayette 51-20 in 1st round of Region 3A
Head Coach: Justin Keeler (3rd season, 27-27 career record)
Returning starters: 14
Of note: Last year, Colonial Heights clinched their first winning record since 2005 and ended a seven-year playoff drought.
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview
Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Richmond High School of the Arts Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: James River Rapids Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Powhatan Indians Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Trinity Titans Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Cosby Titans Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Midlothian Trojans Final Score Friday 2023 Preview: Collegiate Cougars