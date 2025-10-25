Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Douglas Freeman defeats Mills Godwin 21-14

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Evan Diers ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, as Douglas Freeman knocked off Mills Godwin 21-14 in one of the West End's biggest rivalries.

Diers' TD runs (44, 12 yards) were sandwiched around a 1-yard TD plunge by QB George Davis for Freeman (5-3), which has now won three straight.

Godwin (2-6) was led by QB Luke Roberts, who ran for 160 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 73 more. RB Tino Kovannes added 97 yards on the ground and the Eagles' other score.

Freeman has now won 5 straight and 7 of the last 8 against the Eagles, who still lead the overall series 28-16.

