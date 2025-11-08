Douglas Freeman beats Glen Allen 21-18 in overtime

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Hank Beach, the Mavericks' starting offensive lineman, took a handoff in from 4 yards out in overtime to cap a second-half comeback in Douglas Freeman's 21-18 win over Glen Allen.

Jaguars QB Luke Perini threw a 39-yard TD pass in the first half as Glen Allen (5-5) built a 13-0 halftime lead, which extended to 15-0 after a second-half safety. But George Davis had a pair of 2nd half scoring throws, one a 90-yard bomb to Nolan Chizuk and the other on a 49-yard flea-flicker to Bobby Fishburne, plus a safety of their own to tie the game at 15.

In the first OT, the Jaguars got a 21-yard field goal from Westin Kiteley to take an 18-15 lead. On Freeman's OT possession, Beach, the Naval Academy commit, took an inside handoff 4 yards in for the winning score.

With the victory, Freeman (6-4) vaults into the Region 5C playoffs. Both the Mavericks and Jaguars have identical projected ratings points (26.60). Depending on the next tie-breaker, they will be the 6th and 7th seeds in the Region. If it is decided by this outcome, the Mavericks will be the #6 seed and travel to William Fleming while the Jaguars would get the #7 seed and face Highland Springs.

