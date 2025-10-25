Dinwiddie dominates Meadowbrook 47-8

CHESTERFIELD, Va. —Undefeated and top-ranked Dinwiddie got two touchdowns on the ground from Jaevion Hill-Jackson in a 47-8 win over Meadowbrook.
Hill-Jackson rushed for 70 yards total, part of a nearly 400-yard output by the Generals' offense. Quarterback Zion Boisseau threw for a pair of scores and rushed for another while piling up over 270 yards of total offense himself.
Dinwiddie (9-0) has held all but two opponents to a touchdown or less this season. They close out their regular season next week at Prince George. Meadowbrook falls to 5-3.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
Don't miss Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Douglas Freeman defeats Mills Godwin 21-14 Petersburg beats Hopewell 20-12 Final Score Friday Week 9 scores and highlights Boisseau leads #1 Dinwiddie past #6 Thomas Dale 24-14 to stay undefeated Petersburg football earns CBS 6 Team of the Week honors with hot start to season Dinwiddie keeps #1 streak on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll Hermitage knocks off Glen Allen 38-20 St. Christopher's beats Trinity Episcopal 13-7