Dinwiddie dominates Meadowbrook 47-8

CHESTERFIELD, Va. —Undefeated and top-ranked Dinwiddie got two touchdowns on the ground from Jaevion Hill-Jackson in a 47-8 win over Meadowbrook.

Hill-Jackson rushed for 70 yards total, part of a nearly 400-yard output by the Generals' offense. Quarterback Zion Boisseau threw for a pair of scores and rushed for another while piling up over 270 yards of total offense himself.

Dinwiddie (9-0) has held all but two opponents to a touchdown or less this season. They close out their regular season next week at Prince George. Meadowbrook falls to 5-3.



